4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers at Falcons in Week 1
Time to go bold.
Carolina Panthers give up 100+ yards and 2 TDs to Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson - at 5-foot-11 and 215 pounds with 4.46 speed in the 40-yard dash - has the skill set to be an every-down running back, formidable in the passing game, and a bruising runner between the tackles. He has all the intangibles normally associated with stars at the position, which is why the Atlanta Falcons made him a top-10 selection despite having Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson on their books.
Robinson set many school records at Texas, earned first-team conference honors, and received the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back. With phenomenal footwork and a high football IQ, he will not feel like a rookie.
Facing a 3-4 defense built to defend the passing lanes and outside runs, expect to see plenty of time between the tackles, screens, and a few outside runs. The Carolina Panthers defense will not have an answer for Robinson without tape at the professional level to learn and study his tendencies.
This could be the biggest key of all to this game. If the Panthers cannot clog running lanes and keep Robinson quiet, it's going to be a real problem.
Excitement is in the air as the Panthers are entering a new era. One with a new coaching staff, a general manager who finally has control of the roster, a new quarterback as the face of the franchise, and a fanbase eager to get back to the playoffs.
The Panthers will start off the 2023 season with a win over a divisional opponent in Atlanta. Even if Robinson has a field day.