4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers vs. NY Jets in Preseason Week 1
Some bold predictions involving the Carolina Panthers for their warmup opener at Bank of America Stadium.
By Dean Jones
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers as they look to get their preseason engagements off with a win against the New York Jets.
It's been a while, but Carolina Panthers' game days are back. Aside from their Week 7 bye, there will be football to watch every weekend from now until their regular season engagements conclude and possibly beyond that if Frank Reich can lead his men to the postseason right away.
This is a lofty goal to aim for after so many widespread changes across the franchise. But one that many around the media believe is possible considering the perceived weakness of the NFC South heading into the campaign.
Carolina gets a chance to build on their solid foundation later today when they begin their preseason engagements against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium. And with plenty of roster spots up for grabs, it'll be interesting to see which players rise to the occasion.
With this in mind, here are four bold predictions for the Panthers versus Gang Green this afternoon.
Chandler Zavala stakes major Carolina Panthers claim
It's hard to gauge what the Carolina Panthers have in Chandler Zavala currently. The fourth-round selection missed a portion of training camp through injury, so he'll be looking to make up for some lost time during the preseason.
Considering the recent struggles of Cade Mays and Brady Christensen, opportunity knocks for Zavala. Providing he gets enough time to shine against the New York Jets, we're expecting the North Carolina State product to make a strong claim for starting involvement.
That's a lot to ask, but Zavala's athleticism suggests it cannot be dismissed entirely despite his lack of experience.