4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers' preseason finale vs. Lions
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers RB Camerun Peoples gains 100+ yards
Camerun Peoples has quickly become the forgotten man within the Carolina Panthers running back room. The undrafted free agent is working hard despite a lack of game-day opportunities, which represents a dent in his chances of making the 53-man roster with final cuts on the immediate horizon.
That looks set to change on Friday evening. Duce Staley revealed this week that the plan is to get Peoples some touches during their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, which represents a last-chance saloon situation for the running back in pursuit of an extended stay in some capacity.
In truth, the best-case scenario for Peoples is probably going to be the practice squad. The Panthers have their top-three backs locked in heading into the campaign, so getting the opportunity to stick around over Spencer Brown and continue his development should be considered a win under the circumstances.
Peoples can accomplish this by giving Carolina's coaching staff plenty to think about with a top-level performance in Preseason Week 3. There's no substitute for making an impact in a typical game-day situation, but just how much involvement comes his way is the million-dollar question.
Miles Sanders is currently nursing an injury and the Panthers have an impromptu RB2 battle ongoing between Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear. Couple this with Brown's presence, and it's not hard to see why Peoples might be on the outside looking in once again.
However, if Peoples gets enough carries and manages to put up decent numbers, it'll make things extremely interesting.