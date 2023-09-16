4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers vs. Saints in Week 2
The national spotlight will shine on Charlotte during a divisional showdown on Monday Night Football.
Carolina Panthers rushing attack goes for 150+ yards
Two weeks in a row the Carolina Panthers face a divisional opponent. Two weeks in a row the rushing game will surpass 150 yards.
In Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons, Miles Sanders - the former Penn State product - led the ground game with 72 yards on 18 attempts. He was followed closely by third-year-pro Chuba Hubbard with 60 yards on nine carries.
The duo helped carry the offense when the passing game was not in sync. They will look to be a force again versus the New Orleans Saints.
A strong run game is an excellent way to move the chains and create long, sustained drives. This not only wears down the opposition but allows the Panthers' defense to rest on the sidelines, fresh for all four quarters.
The Panthers' wide receiving core had difficulty creating separation running routes on a consistent basis. A tone-setting rushing attack should force an additional defender in the box, creating more room for the primary pass-catchers to work.
In theory, anyway.
The Saints front four, led by Cameron Jordan, is a disruptive force. But the Panthers offensive line should open holes and Thomas Brown’s philosophy is to be a physical team with the run game as a staple on a weekly basis.