4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers vs. Saints in Week 2
The national spotlight will shine on Charlotte during a divisional showdown on Monday Night Football.
Carolina Panthers win by 4 or more points
The New Orleans Saints are 3.0-point favorites coming into this matchup according to the latest odds from FanDual Sportsbook. While Vegas has years of data points to provide a solid line that, ultimately in the long run will win on, this is small enough for the Carolina Panthers to cover, win the game, and have the same record at 1-1, owning the tie breaker.
Most sports pundits, media personalities, and analysts have predicted a Saints victory. But don't count the Panthers out entirely.
Coming in as the underdog provides a boost to a team sitting at 0-1 and in last place in the division after one week. The season is young, but starting 1-1 after two weeks, especially in division play, versus 0-2 makes the postseason a possibility.
According to CBS News, since 1990, only 31 teams have advanced to the playoffs after an 0-2 start. This comes out to be 11.5 percent over a 32-year period.
With the ESPN crew at Bank of America Stadium for a Monday Night Football showdown, expect the Panthers to hit early on offense putting the Saints on notice that they are coming for the NFC South crown.