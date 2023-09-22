4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers at Seahawks in Week 3
The Carolina Panthers embark on a must-win game in Seattle.
Carolina Panthers defense gets 3+ sacks
Through two games, the Carolina Panthers' defense is tied for third in the league with eight sacks on opposing quarterbacks, allowing the fourth fewest yards per game, and seventh in yards per passing attempt. Ejiro Evero looks as advertised, which could mean his stay in Charlotte is a short one.
The front seven has taken a hit with inside linebacker Shaq Thompson out for the season after sustaining a broken fibula. He is now the third starter to land on the injured/reserve list beside cornerback Jaycee Horn and Brady Christensen.
Many expect fourth-year pro out of Southern Illinois, Jeremy Chinn, to see increased playing time in Thompson’s absence after some player movement. Expect the defense to rally with their emotional leader out. Injuries have a way of bringing a team together and digging in even more.
The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with injuries on the offensive line with left tackle Charles Cross, center Evan Brown, and right guard Phil Haynes all banged up and not coming in at one hundred percent. This makes the situation more salivating for Brian Burns, Justin Houston, and company to penetrate into the backfield in pursuit of giving quarterback Geno Smith a long afternoon at the office.
Seattle has only allowed three sacks through two contests in 2023. But that will be doubled with an offensive line not at full strength and a defense rallying, especially if Burns starts like he did in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.