4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers at Seahawks in Week 3
The Carolina Panthers embark on a must-win game in Seattle.
Carolina Panthers & Seattle cover the over/under of 42 points
Forty-two points between two teams in today’s high-scoring NFL should not be that difficult to obtain. Yet, the Carolina Panthers are averaging 15 points through two contests while the Seattle Seahawks are sitting at 22 points - including a game that went into overtime.
Neither offense could be mistaken for a powerhouse or easily able to move the ball down the field with ease in the two-minute drill. Yet, I fully expect there to be plenty of offense with the Seahawks taking advantage of a Panthers’ secondary that was not addressed in the offseason.
If this scenario comes to fruition, veteran Andy Dalton must revive his days as a starting quarterback and show the value in having a solid backup who is able to step in on a moment’s notice. Whether he can accomplish this or not is another matter.
Many national media outlets are predicting a lower-scoring affair, especially with Bryce Young missing the contest. Couple this with the Seahawks offense finding its grove against the Detroit Lions, it feels safe enough to go over 42 points here.
Expect the home crowd to be an energizing factor for the Seahawks, boosting their confidence when the offense is on the field. Carolina's offense has to click into gear at some point even without their new face of the franchise and Dalton has proven more than capable throughout his career of airing out the football to put up quick points.
Unfortunately for Dalton and the Panthers, there is no prime A.J. Green to call upon.