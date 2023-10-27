4 bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers vs. Texans in Week 8
Time to go bold...
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young leads Carolina Panthers on late winning drive
It's come as no surprise to see all the talk heading into Week 8 center on the battle between Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. These two good friends have been closely linked ever since their high school days in California, which culminated in the quarterback duo becoming the first two players taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Young and Stroud are both progressing well. There was no wrong decision for the Carolina Panthers at No. 1 overall once they made their daring trade, but those in power clearly felt the Alabama product was the right man for a profitable long-term future.
Some didn't and still don't agree. That's been clear in recent days, which should give those within the locker room extra motivation to help Young secure his first win as an NFL professional at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.
Things haven't been easy for Young - most of it through no real fault of his own. However, the change to make Thomas Brown play-caller could be the spark that propels the Heisman Trophy winner to better fortunes.
One thing Young's displayed aside from encouraging progress is an ability to be clutch in key moments. If the cerebral assassin can lead the Panthers on a game-winning drive versus the Texans and break Carolina's duck along the way, it'll shut up the naysayers and prove beyond all doubt he belongs.