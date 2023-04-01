4 boom or bust prospects the Carolina Panthers could draft in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft Anthony Richardson
- Quarterback | Florida Gators
There is arguably no prospect with as much boom-or-bust potential entering the 2023 NFL Draft this year as Anthony Richardson. The quarterback is one of the most polarizing individuals to emerge from the college ranks in some time, but the Carolina Panthers are intrigued by what he could accomplish with additional development.
A large contingent of leading personnel attended Richardson's pro day, where he showcased his throwing ability to go along with an astonishing display of athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine. Just how much this moved the needle from Carolina's point of view is unclear, but he's on the shortlist to be taken No. 1 overall beyond any doubt.
Richardson's athletic intangibles are rare. He is fast and physical, representing a supreme dual-threat force capable of giving opposing defensive coordinators nightmares if he puts it all together.
That's the issue. Can Richardson reach his ceiling, how long could it take for him to become a legitimate NFL starter, and is he worth picking over the likes of Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud?
This has been a topic of great debate. While it might not take long working with such an outstanding staff if he became Carolina's pick atop the draft, the obvious accuracy issues and inexperience mean it could go either way.
The Panthers didn't strike a deal with the Chicago Bears to play it safe. However, if they take Richardson and it all goes wrong, some within the franchise will pay with their jobs.