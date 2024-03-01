4 Caroilina Panthers free agents who could be forced into retirement in 2024
Could the end be near for these Carolina Panthers free agents?
By Dean Jones
Henry Anderson - Carolina Panthers DL
Henry Anderson became something of a forgotten man thanks to being placed on season-ending injured reserve before the campaign. It's been an unfortunate couple of years for the defensive lineman regarding health matters. Walking away from football entirely will be something he discusses with the Carolina Panthers and his family in the coming weeks.
Anderson played 11 games during his first season with the Panthers in 2022. He caught the eye on occasion - especially when it came to setting the edge on running downs. Unfortunately, another concerning element emerged when the player revealed he suffered a minor stroke in October.
This was deeply troubling. The NFL is one of the world's most violent sports despite those in power taking every possible measure to make things safer. That doesn't always work, something also evident with Hayden Hurst after the veteran tight end suffered post-traumatic amnesia following a serious concussion that ended his season way ahead of time.
New head coach Dave Canales stated at the NFL Scouting Combine that there would no longer be sentiment attached to molding a competitive roster. Even if Anderson wanted another deal, it doesn't seem likely to arrive when one factors everything into the equation.
Looking at the recent red flags and how teams treat injury-prone stars, it would be a surprise if Anderson was given another opportunity elsewhere. Not impossible, but unlikely all the same.