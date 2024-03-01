4 Caroilina Panthers free agents who could be forced into retirement in 2024
Could the end be near for these Carolina Panthers free agents?
By Dean Jones
Gabe Jackson - Carolina Panthers OL
As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers' offensive line was a disgrace last season. Taylor Moton's outstanding consistency aside, nobody else made a legitimate impression. Bryce Young was among the league's most-sacked quarterbacks for a reason. The unit wasn't suited to the blocking concepts implemented by Frank Reich and Thomas Brown.
Injuries also decimated the group, especially on the interior. This forced the Panthers into drastic measures, calling veteran Gabe Jackson to come off the couch for the final few games of 2023.
In fairness to Jackson, he acquitted himself relatively well in difficult circumstances. There was no time to acclimatize at the business end of the campaign when the Panthers were in desperate need of an experienced body at one of the guard positions. It wasn't an easy situation, so the former third-round selection deserves credit for joining a floundering organization going nowhere fast.
Jackson played 194 snaps on offense in total, giving up three sacks and conceding one penalty en route to a 58.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. Whether this was enough for an extended stay remains to be seen. It could be worth keeping him around for a team-friendly deal, but Carolina might also identify other options in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft to improve depth options.
Considering every team stayed clear of Jackson until the Panthers came calling late, his NFL future could be dependent on whether another deal arrives from Dan Morgan at some stage during the offseason.