4 Carolina Panthers on their way to being cut barring a late-season turnaround
Things are hanging in the balance for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Miles Sanders came to the Carolina Panthers looking to become a genuine three-down force at the running back position. Linking back up with his two former coaches Frank Reich and Duce Staley only lent support to this claim. Sadly, it couldn't have gone much worse for the player.
Sanders dealt with injuries over the early part of the season. The explosiveness and elusiveness that played a role in the former second-round selection making the Pro Bowl in 2022 deserted him. This was not the same individual who made such a huge impact on the Philadelphia Eagles en route to securing a Super Bowl berth.
There have been one or two standout performances from Sanders. Even so, it's been nowhere near consistent enough from the Penn State product. He's playing a secondary role to Chuba Hubbard as a result. That's unlikely to change over the next three games.
When carries or targets come his way before the 2023 season concludes, Sanders must make the most of them. The Panthers would have to eat a significant amount of dead cap by releasing the veteran after handing him some decent money in free agency. A decision they're probably regretting right now all things considered.
Sanders hasn't met expectations, to put it mildly. But he isn't alone in that regard.