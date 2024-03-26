4 Carolina Panthers who'll benefit most from Dan Morgan's roster overhaul
Dan Morgan's roster haul wasn't bad news for everybody.
By Dean Jones
Tommy Tremble - Carolina Panthers TE
Finding consistent tight-end production has been a thankless task for the Carolina Panthers since Greg Olen was allowed to leave for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. Veterans haven't met expectations. Young players acquired via the draft couldn't fill the gaping void. This cannot continue if quarterback Bryce Young wants to make a better go of things under new head coach Dave Canales.
Reinforcements could be arriving after the Panthers released Hayden Hurst following an unproductive season. Acquiring another veteran is something to consider in free agency despite diminishing options. Going down the draft route is probably more likely looking at the way Dan Morgan's gone about his business this offseason.
However, don't dismiss the prospect of Tommy Tremble getting a significant upturn in workload.
The former third-round pick continues to flash moments of promise despite never taking that next step into a genuine No. 1 option. There was a distinct lack of trust in the player under previous regimes, but Morgan lauded his potential when speaking to the media at the NFL owners' meetings recently.
It would be strange if additional competition didn't arrive. At the same time, Morgan appears willing to give Tremble a genuine shot to prove his worth. This comes at a good time for the Notre Dame product in a contract year. Whether he can make the most of it is another matter.