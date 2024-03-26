4 Carolina Panthers who'll benefit most from Dan Morgan's roster overhaul
Dan Morgan's roster haul wasn't bad news for everybody.
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers QB
Nobody on the Carolina Panthers stands to benefit more from Dan Morgan's roster overhaul than Bryce Young. The franchise made a substantial investment in the quarterback last year - more than they bargained for following a woeful 2023 season. Therefore, the need to surround the Heisman Trophy winner with everything needed to excel long-term couldn't be more urgent.
Young went through big-time complications in Year 1 of his professional career. He was lost in a mundane scheme that didn't suit his skill set. The protection was abysmal and the weapons weren't up to the required standard. It came as no surprise to see him struggle accordingly.
Morgan's gone about changing all that. Carolina spent lavish sums on two new starting guards - Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. They should bring a level of nastiness and consistency that was sorely lacking last time around. This should also enhance the performance levels of left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who regressed alarmingly in 2023.
As previously mentioned, Diontae Johnson's arrival via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers gives Young another asset capable of creating separation almost at will. More is needed and will be sought by those in power during the draft, but the former Alabama star should be delighted with the moves made by Morgan to begin his first offseason as general manager.
If Dave Canales works his magic on Young, all signs point to major improvements next season. Anything less will come with severe ramifications attached.