4 Carolina Panthers who stand to benefit most from play-calling switch
Better times could be ahead...
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Hear me out.
There's not been much to like about Miles Sanders' production since joining the Carolina Panthers in free agency. This has been a major disappointment considering the relatively big investment made in the running back at a time when the position wasn't getting much love from a financial standpoint around the league.
Sanders has lacked that explosiveness and vision that played a significant role in his first Pro Bowl selection last season. The play-calling hasn't helped and the banged-up offensive line isn't doing the former second-round selection any favors, but the tide might be turning in regards to his fortunes moving forward.
First, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will bring a level of innovation that wasn't evident over the opening six games. Bashing Sanders up the middle isn't exactly a recipe for success, so having the player run on the edge behind the two tackles and involved in misdirection can only help at this juncture.
Getting the player out in motion as a useful asset in the passing game should also be implemented with more frequency. After all, it's about time the Panthers started playing to the strengths of its skilled individuals.
There's also a good chance Sanders will be fresh and fully healthy after the bye week. The Penn State product dealt with groin and shoulder issues before missing Sunday's game, which played a role in his subpar production even despite getting medical clearance to participate.
Plus, all signs are pointing to veteran right guard Austin Corbett being back after the bye week, too. That's going to be the biggest boost of all to an offensive line going through some complications on the interior.
All signs are pointing up for Sanders. But the prospect of a committee backfield with Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear cannot be dismissed, either.