4 Carolina Panthers set for bigger roles after early free-agent moves in 2023
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Sacrificing a player with D.J. Moore's qualities was a difficult decision for the Carolina Panthers. However, it was one they were willing to make in pursuit of landing the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Panthers didn't sit on their hands and wait for receivers to fall into their laps. Their aggressive approach to recruitment saw them convince both Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark to join the ranks, with pass-catching tight end Hayden Hurst another notable acquisition that should help their new rookie signal-caller enormously.
Despite these exciting additions, big things are expected of Terrace Marshall Jr. heading into his third season. It's not been easy for the wideout so far - which is thanks in no small part to Matt Rhule - but there were signs of life once the former head coach was fired that the player can potentially build upon next time around.
Marshall has the physical tools needed to become productive. His confidence is coming back slowly and having an offensive-minded staff for the first time is another important element working in the wideout's favor.
The former second-round selection out of LSU has a huge opportunity awaiting him in 2023. Marshall could become the team's No. 1 option long-term if everything goes well, which is exactly what the Panthers had in mind when they ignored other key needs to keep him from the New Orleans Saints' grasp.