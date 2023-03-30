4 Carolina Panthers set for bigger roles after early free-agent moves in 2023
Sam Franklin Jr. - Carolina Panthers DB
The Carolina Panthers managed to get a true ton-setter to partner with veteran safety Xavier Woods in free agency. Vonn Bell's presence will be a significant asset for new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, which should also allow Jeremy Chinn the freedom to roam and impact matters more frequently closer to the line of scrimmage.
This is the only splash Carolina's made on the backend. Myles Hartsfield wasn't tendered and left for the San Francisco 49ers, with Sean Chandler's two-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances ending any slim hopes he had of another go-around.
Again, reinforcements are likely to arrive during the 2023 NFL Draft. But this could also mean there is confidence in Sam Franklin Jr.'s chances of increased responsibilities on the defensive rotation next season.
Franklin shone as a core special teamer once again during the previous campaign. The Panthers made the correct call by tendering the player for $2.6 million and if his transition to Evero's system goes smoothly, he could be No. 3 on the safety depth chart heading into the campaign.
That is a lofty goal for Franklin to aim for. But if anyone can help the former Temple standout take that next step in his development, it's an accomplished talent progressor such as Evero.