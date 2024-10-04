4 Carolina Panthers who could get reduced playing time in Week 5 at Bears
By Luke Gray
Troy Hill - Carolina Panthers CB
This is not indicative of veteran cornerback Troy Hill's production. However, the Carolina Panthers must start planning for the future at some stage in 2024.
Hill has been exceptionally solid since signing for the Panthers a season ago. At the same time, the former Oregon man is now 33 years old and likely won’t be in Carolina beyond this season.
With this in mind, it’s time for the Panthers to look to a younger future and the team has a few options to fill the hole. Those in power recently signed former first-round pick Caleb Farely to the practice squad with the expectation of him being elevated. Even though he's got undeniable talent, the injury history is diabolical. Nobody should be expecting miracles from the defensive back.
There's also the presence of rookie Chau Smith-Wade to consider. The fifth-round pick out of Washington State impressed many in camp with his performances. Despite being a predominantly outside corner during his collegiate career, his lack of size likely sees his future as a nickel cornerback.
The Panthers are not a playoff team this season. That allows them to look to the future. And as solid as he’s been, the future is not Troy Hill.
It might be Smith-Wade, there's just no telling for sure. Dave Canales would be well advised to give the Denver native an extended run in the team to see what he could provide. What's the worst that can happen at this point?
Dane Jackson's return to practice after a spell on injured reserve to start the campaign is something else that could eat into Hill's playing time. Dan Morgan thinks a lot of the cornerback and could introduce him as the third option alongside Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. once they feel comfortable giving him competitive reps once again.