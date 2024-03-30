4 Carolina Panthers who could see starting spots stolen by draft picks in 2024
It's a nervous wait for these Carolina Panthers players...
By Dean Jones
Dane Jakson - Carolina Panthers CB
The Carolina Panthers have some questions to answer at the cornerback position. Donte Jackson was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and C.J. Henderson departed in free agency for the Houston Texans. Troy Hill re-signed, but this could end up being a weak link unless additional talent arrives.
ESPN's depth chart has Dane Jackson listed as the starting outside cornerback opposite Jaycee Horn. The free-agent signing is a solid if not spectacular performer, but his decision to link up with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero shouldn't prevent the Panthers from targeting another capable coverage presence relatively early during the 2024 NFL Draft.
There's also the small matter of Horn's dependability to factor into the equation. He's a stud when healthy, but the former South Carolina standout has missed considerable time throughout his three-year career. This makes adding through the draft almost a necessity.
Jackson is coming off a down year with the Bills. He gave up 74.3 percent of targets thrown in his direction and a 109.6 passer rating when targeted. Couple this with his 17.6% missed tackle ratio, and it's not hard to see where complications could emerge.
If the Panthers find a better starting option from the collegiate level, Dan Morgan shouldn't hesitate. With concerns about the linebacking corps and edge rushing options despite Jadeveon Clowney's arrival, Evero can ill afford his cornerback unit becoming a weak link.