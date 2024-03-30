4 Carolina Panthers who could see starting spots stolen by draft picks in 2024
It's a nervous wait for these Carolina Panthers players...
By Dean Jones
Austin Corbett - Carolina Panthers C
Welcome changes arrived to the offensive line quickly in free agency. The Carolina Panthers shelled out big money to bring Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis into the fold. This solidifies the two starting guard positions enormously, which will be music to quarterback Bryce Young's ears as he goes in search of better fortunes.
This also comes with a major gamble attached. The Panthers are set to move Austin Corbett to the center spot after releasing popular community figure Bradley Bozeman. Despite his lack of experience playing the position, those in power feel confident the former second-round pick out of Nevada can make a seamless transition.
Corbett is a solid professional with proven production at the right guard spot throughout his career. However, he's coming off two serious knee injuries in consecutive seasons. It would be organizational malpractice if the Panthers didn't examine other options from a rich group of 2024 NFL Draft prospects.
Carolina has two second-round selections after trading Brian Burns to the New York Giants. One could be used to bring in another talented center. Someone like Zach Frazier or Graham Barton could potentially push Corbett for starting reps right out of the gate. In this scenario, the veteran would be a versatile - albeit expensive - backup capable of slotting in anywhere along the interior.