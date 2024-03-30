4 Carolina Panthers who could see starting spots stolen by draft picks in 2024
It's a nervous wait for these Carolina Panthers players...
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
One thing became evident during Dan Morgan's roster overhaul this offseason. The Carolina Panthers are no longer harboring any sentiment to their decision-making process. They are adopting a business-first model with the future in mind. This means very few on the roster should be considered safe next season or beyond.
It's no secret that the Panthers need additional help at the wide receiver position. Bryce Young had one dependable target during his rookie campaign. Although those in power secured the services of Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's not enough.
Fortunately for those in power, this is regarded as one of the deepest draft classes ever. Around 10-12 come into the league with WR1 potential. Many others also have the tools needed to make an instant impression. This is something the Panthers should take full advantage of.
Jonathan Mingo is currently listed as the No. 3 receiver behind Johnson and Adam Thielen on ESPN's depth chart. His rookie campaign was underwhelming at best, so the Panthers won't consider his feelings if they feel like an upgrade could be found.
All hope is not lost where Mingo is concerned - far from it. But the former second-round pick should realize he's got a fight on his hands for prominent targets under new head coach Dave Canales.