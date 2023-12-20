4 Carolina Panthers who deserve another look under new regime in 2024
By Dean Jones
Yetur Gross-Matos - Carolina Panthers OLB
Much like the situation with Chuba Hubbard, the Carolina Panthers fanbase had all but written off the chances of Yetur Gross-Matos. The edge presence hadn't come close to meeting the expectations normally associated with a high-end second-round selection. A change in coaching and position seems to have brought the right response.
Gross-Matos made the switch from a 4-3 defensive end to a 3-4 outside linebacker under Ejiro Evero. Many wondered whether it would pay off given how his first three years in the league went. As it turned out, the gamble is paying off in no uncertain terms.
The former Penn State standout is a formidable asset against the run. Gross-Matos can set the edge with relative comfort these days, holding firm no matter the standard of opposition and making things difficult for oncoming runners to find space.
There is also improved penetration in obvious pass-rushing situations. It's not perfect - and Gross-Matos has once again dealt with some injury problems this season - but the growth displayed so far suggests another prolonged look might be something for the new coaching staff to consider.
This would mean Gross-Matos needs a new deal with his rookie contract expiring this spring. Perhaps a one or two-year extension would suffice. But things are still hanging in the balance until these different opinions come into the building and start conversations.