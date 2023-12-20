4 Carolina Panthers who deserve another look under new regime in 2024
By Dean Jones
Ihmir Smith-Marsette - Carolina Panthers WR/KR
Trading for Ihmir Smith-Marsette before he was going to be released by the Kansas City Chiefs came with intrigue. The speedy wide receiver led Andy Reid's men in receiving yards during the preseason. His prowess in the return game was also something that could potentially help the Carolina Panthers with a smooth transition.
It's been a slow burn of sorts for Smith-Marsette in Carolina. He's caught the eye returning the football more often than not. However, there's been almost no involvement on the offensive rotation despite the struggles of those further up the depth chart.
There have been legitimate signs of life from Smith-Marsette in recent weeks. Specifically, how the former fifth-round selection was utilized by offensive coordinator Thomas Brown versus the Atlanta Falcons during Carolina's second win of the 2023 campaign.
Smith-Marsette became the gadget weapon many thought Laviska Shenault Jr. was capable of this season. He ran with pace and violence in equal measure. Something that should ensure he gets more involvement over the next three games before his fate falls into others' hands.
If Smith-Marsette catches the eye, it'll enhance his chances of an extended stay considerably. This is a deep class of wide receivers emerging from the college ranks, which complicates matters. But the Iowa product is young and is demonstrating the sort of versatility every productive NFL offense loves in the modern era.