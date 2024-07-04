4 Carolina Panthers draft picks who could be cut after 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Chandler Zavala - Carolina Panthers OL
Making improvements to the offensive line quickly became the Carolina Panthers' biggest offseason priority when the free-agent frenzy commenced. Many wondered if the organization would be able to land prominent veteran targets given their precarious financial situation. The presence of Brandt Tilis enabled the front office to handle their money with much more efficiency than previous regimes.
Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were the marquee additions. The Panthers spent substantial sums to get both into the franchise. This has the makings of a productive offensive guard tandem capable of assisting quarterback Bryce Young on his road to redemption.
Austin Corbett is moving to the center position and Brady Christensen becomes a versatile depth piece as a result. Dan Morgan also secured the services of Yosh Nijman, who'll assume the swing tackle role and looks more than capable of stepping in if injury strikes.
The rest come with significant questions attached. How they perform during Carolina's training camp will go a long way to determining their fate. Chandler Zavala is under more pressure than most following a horrific rookie campaign in 2023.
Zavala came into the Panthers as a fourth-round selection with potential long-term upside. The lack of offensive line depth meant he was thrust into the starting lineup way ahead of time. This gamble blew up in Frank Reich's face.
The North Carolina State product looked overwhelmed and outmatched. Going to injured reserve was a blessing in disguise for Zavala, who conceded three penalties and gave up six sacks from just 374 offensive snaps. His 26.2 grade from Pro Football Focus was a league-worst for interior linemen.
This is a crossroads campaign for Zavala in no uncertain terms. He needs to build up confidence gradually and eradicate some technical flaws from his game. If the Panthers' coaching staff gives him a little extra freedom to develop at a comfortable pace, all hope is not lost.
If Zavala continues to struggle and other offensive line roster hopefuls outperform the second-year pro, Morgan might cut his losses when the time for final decisions arrives.