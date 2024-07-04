4 Carolina Panthers draft picks who could be cut after 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Jammie Robinson - Carolina Panthers S
Jeremy Chinn departed the Carolina Panthers in free agency as expected. Perhaps more surprising was the team's decision to release veteran Vonn Bell after one season. How much he'll be missed is dependent on whether Jordan Fuller's reunion with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero goes off without a hitch.
The Panthers got more consistent production from Xavier Woods last season. He'll be an integral part of Evero's plans this time around in a contract year. Free-agent signing Nick Scott has familiarity with the scheme and Sam Franklin Jr. re-signed to bolster depth and assist on special teams.
Aside from the starting tandem being locked up, opportunities knock for those looking for roster spots or perhaps looking to emerge into primary backup pieces. Franklin and Scott seem to be in pole position currently, but everyone is getting a fair chance to enhance their respective statuses before plans become finalized.
The glaring spotlight is shining greater on Jammie Robinson this time around. It's hard to gauge what the Panthers have in the 2023 fifth-round selection currently. He was on the field for just seven percent of defensive snaps as a rookie. Carolina used him a lot on special teams, where his usage increased to 70% from 15 games - two of which he started.
Robinson needs to impose himself during the summer and when reps come his way in the preseason. He's got the fighting qualities Dan Morgan is looking for. Whether the quality matches his supreme effort is another matter.
It was too small of a sample size to tell for sure last season. Robinson's experience on special teams gives him a fighting chance of making the roster once again. It's also worth remembering that Evero preferred undrafted free agent Alex Cook with starting involvement. He gained 25 percent of snaps.
There's a lot on the line for Robinson. Cutting him after just one season would be a surprise, but Morgan won't hesitate if he feels like it's the best thing to take the team forward.