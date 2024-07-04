4 Carolina Panthers draft picks who could be cut after 2024 training camp
By Dean Jones
Amare Barno - Carolina Panthers OLB
The Carolina Panthers could have a problem on their hands at edge rusher in 2024. Trading Brian Burns seemed like a foregone conclusion after the previous decision-makers mismanaged his contract situation. Frankie Luvu's departure to the Washington Commanders was another crippling loss for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.
Jadeveon Clowney was the high-profile arrival who could assist, especially against the run. The Panthers also signed D.J. Wonnum following his productive spell with the Minnesota Vikings. His aspirations are less clear until we see how well he recovers from a torn quad.
It's relatively bare after that. K'Lavon Chaisson was another new acquisition with severe concerns about his previous productivity. The jury is also out on D.J. Johnson, who endured some rookie hardship after the Panthers traded up to secure his services at No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Amare Barno is also still on the books entering Year 3 of his professional career. It's been an almost anonymous contribution on the defensive rotation up to now, but the former sixth-round selection carved out a decent niche for himself on special teams that can serve him well in pursuit of another chance to shine in 2024.
Barno played 20 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps last season but failed to attain a single sack. That represents a step back after flashing some promise as a rookie, but the lack of legitimate depth gives him a strong chance to make more of an impact next time around.
The need for Barno to catch the eye during Carolina's training camp is there for all to see. The Virginia Tech product needs to outperform others vying for depth chart standing. He also needs to continue his impressive growth on special teams for good measure.
All signs point to Barno making the roster currently. If others improve or the Panthers add to their edge-rushing room before Week 1, all bets are off.