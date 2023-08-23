4 Carolina Panthers entering the last chance saloon in 2023 preseason finale
Time is running out for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players are entering the last chance saloon during their upcoming preseason finale against the Detroit Lions?
After another disappointing preseason loss, overreactions and pessimism are beginning to descend once again across some sections of the long-suffering Carolina Panthers fanbase. It's easy to get carried away one way or another at this time of year, but things are going to look far different once Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons rolls around.
First of all, there will be actual offensive and defensive schemes in place specific to the opposition. That's been sorely lacking throughout warmup contests, which is by design as head coach Frank Reich keeps everything close to his chest before the regular season.
It looks as if most roster positions are filled. Some questions remain before final cuts, with the Panthers also likely to acquire some potential difference-makers off the waiver wire that weren't quite good enough to make the grade elsewhere for whatever reason.
That raises the stakes further for those on the bubble. With this in mind, here are four Panthers players entering the last chance saloon during their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions.
Rejzohn Wright - Carolina Panthers CB
There was some real intrigue associated with Rejzohn Wright coming on board as an undrafted free agent. The Carolina Panthers were in desperate need of some cornerback depth and after dismissing any potential targets early in free agency, opportunity knocked for a player with high athletic upside.
Wright was unable to make an immediate impression due to injury. This meant he was playing catchup compared to the rest and it's been difficult for the former Oregon State star ever since.
The arrival of Troy Hill only pushes Wright further down the pecking order. Anything less than making a considerable impact against the Detroit Lions comes with grave consequences attached.