4 Carolina Panthers entering the last chance saloon in 2023 preseason finale
Time is running out for these Carolina Panthers players.
By Dean Jones
Matt Corral - Carolina Panthers QB
This is arguably the biggest remaining conundrum facing the Carolina Panthers. Do they keep quarterback Matt Corral around as a development project behind Bryce Young and Andy Dalton or allow the 2022 third-round pick to take his chances elsewhere?
It's been a rough ride for Corral through injury and rep mismanagement under the previous regime. He's gotten a lot of work during the preseason with mixed results, so it might come down to whether or not the one-time Ole Miss star can demonstrate the necessary growth during Carolina's final warmup contest versus the Detroit Lions.
Frank Reich stated that Young and the starters will play, but it won't be for long. Corral will then step in for his final audition and the pressure is on to show out in front of a nationally-televised audience once again.
This could go either way, in all honesty. When asked about the quarterback situation, assistant general manager Dan Morgan said via Sports Illustrated that the decision will be above his pay grade when push comes to shove.
"In terms of playing time, that's up to Coach Reich. Again, it's competition and whoever is out there playing, we're going to evaluate and if we decide to keep a third quarterback that's going to be the decision for Scott [Fitterer] and Coach Reich."- Dan Morgan via Spprts Illustrated
Corral has some talent, but there is a lot of work ahead. The question is whether Carolina has enough space to accommodate him when the time to decide his fate arrives.