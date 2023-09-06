4 Carolina Panthers who could be entering their last season with the team in 2023
Could 2023 be the last time we see these Carolina Panthers players?
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players could be entering their last season with the team unless things go well in 2023?
All the talk is almost at an end as the Carolina Panthers are about to embark on their first campaign under Frank Reich and his elite-level coaching staff. The stakes are high for many within the organization, which stems from significant off-season upheaval and plenty of high-level performers either on short-term contracts or heading into the final year of their respective deals.
Contract talks have been a hot topic of discussion among fans in recent days thanks to the stalemate between the Panthers and Brian Burns. Something that could jeopardize his Week 1 involvement depending on what transpires in the coming days.
For others, it's all about making a big statement. With that in mind, here are four Panthers players who could be in their final year with the team unless things go well in 2023.
C.J. Henderson - Carolina Panthers CB
C.J. Henderson should have an important role to play once again in 2023 despite things looking pretty bleak for the cornerback once upon a time. The Carolina Panthers kept faith with the former first-round selection despite not picking up his fifth-year option, which is something he's repaid with some impressive performances throughout camp and the preseason.
This has never been the problem for Henderson, in all honesty. He's always a candidate for camp MVP, it's keeping this consistency up when the real action arrives that remains a huge stumbling block.
Henderson has to start fulfilling his pre-draft promise this season. Otherwise, it might not be just his time with the Panthers coming to an end - his entire NFL career could be in jeopardy.