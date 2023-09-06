4 Carolina Panthers who could be entering their last season with the team in 2023
Could 2023 be the last time we see these Carolina Panthers players?
By Dean Jones
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers are looking to their committee of wide receivers to step up and fill the void left by D.J. Moore. There are some concerns on the injury front currently, so it remains to be seen whether rookie quarterback Bryce Young has enough in the way of firepower to make a big splash during his rookie campaign.
It's not hard to see why many in the national media perceive this group to be among the league's worst. Injuries, inexperience, and unknowns litter the group, but the chances of surprising people are there for all to see within an expansive scheme devised by Frank Reich and Thomas Brown.
Someone like Laviska Shenault Jr. stands to benefit more than most. The former second-round pick underwhelmed in 2022 following his trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars despite flashing briefly, but his skill set indicates a gadget-type role could be in the offing when opportunities arise.
Shenault has the physicality and ability to create yards after the catch to make a difference. His route tree remains extremely limited, but there's more than one way to generate numbers with such bright offensive minds leading the charge.
The signs are positive for Shenault, even though he recently spent some time in the NFL's concussion protocol. But anything less than major improvements could see the Panthers look elsewhere in 2024.