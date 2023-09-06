4 Carolina Panthers who could be entering their last season with the team in 2023
Could 2023 be the last time we see these Carolina Panthers players?
By Dean Jones
Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers DB
Jeremy Chinn is one of the most intriguing players on the Carolina Panthers in 2023. It seems as if the athletic specimen is moving positions once again under a new coaching staff, with the second-round pick projected to occupy the big nickel role for Ejiro Evero as the franchise looks to make better use of his exceptional physical attributes.
Chinn's performances over a three-year stretch have been decent enough. He took the NFL by storm as a rookie before things tailed off upon switching to the safety position, so a big campaign awaits the Souther Illinois product in 2023 - which just so happens to be the last of his rookie deal.
While extending Chinn seems like the most realistic outcome currently, there's just no telling what the front office is thinking. Players become the enemy when the time comes to begin contract negotiations, so the likely scenario is general manager Scott Fitterer adopting a wait-and-see approach before coming to a final conclusion.
This could drive up the price - especially if Chinn thrives under Evero's expert guidance - but that's a risk those in power are willing to take looking at their approach with others of similar stature within the locker room.
There's only so much money to go around. With the likes of Brian Burns, Frankie Luvu, and Derrick Brown also looking to get paid, Chinn needs to be nothing short of sensational to get a large financial commitment from the Panthers in 2024.