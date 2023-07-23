4 Carolina Panthers fan favorites in danger of being cut before Week 1
- The struggling WR
- RB surprise?
- Hybrid problems?
- Pass-rusher outcast
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers fan favorites are in danger of being cut before the team's pivotal regular-season opener at the Atlanta Falcons in 2023?
The next few weeks are critical for the Carolina Panthers. After an offseason of vast changes from top to bottom, Frank Rech and his coaching staff will look to put their grand plans into action at training camp in readiness for the upcoming 2023 campaign.
This is all about installing schemes, honing chemistry, and players staking a claim. Some are obviously more established than others, but everyone is going to get a fair shot under Reich's exceptional team of coaches.
Increased competition and higher standards than ever before only add to the level of fascination. Couple this with preseason games and the New York Jets coming to Wofford College for joint practices, and it's not hard to see how players can create advantages for themselves in the weeks ahead before Carolina's 53-man roster is finalized.
With that being said, here are four Panthers fan favorites in danger of being cut before Week 1.
Giovanni Ricci - Carolina Panthers FB
The full-back role is becoming a dying breed in today's NFL. While the Carolina Panthers used the position frequently under the previous regime, it remains to be seen whether it warrants consideration as part of Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's dynamic system.
This puts Giovanni Ricci's place firmly under the microscope. The undrafted free agent has carved out a decent niche for himself after transitioning from the tight end spot, but one could argue Tommy Tremble does everything well enough to become a blocking force and allow one extra place on another offensive position group.
Only time will tell. But how Ricci is deployed at camp with the first-team unit should be telling.