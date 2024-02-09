4 Carolina Panthers free agents to extend on the cheap in 2024
The new regime needs to find value in free agency this year.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should extend Troy Hill
When Ejiro Evero needed another cornerback option in the wake of Jaycee Horn's serious hamstring injury, the defensive coordinator recommended a familiar face. Something who knew his scheme well. Who was aware of the coach's demands and could hit the ground running despite the short timeframe involved.
Troy Hill was that guy.
Many wondered why the Carolina Panthers hadn't gone for him sooner after a fantastic spell with the Los Angeles Rams. It was a relatively late arrival to the set-up, but it didn't take long to figure out that the veteran was eager to make up for some lost time.
The former undrafted free agent out of Oregon had some moments of struggle, but it was a positive contribution overall. Hill looked assured in coverage - especially from the slot. His tackling also caught the eye, which became an asset in run support to further enhance his influence.
Hill earned a base salary of just $1.16 million in 2023. He's also approaching 33 years old. While it might cost a little more to keep the defensive back around this off-season, it won't exactly break the bank either.
Couple this with Evero also deciding to stay on under new head coach Dave Canales, and the prospect of re-signing Hill has increased.