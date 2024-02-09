4 Carolina Panthers free agents to extend on the cheap in 2024
The new regime needs to find value in free agency this year.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should extend Ihmir Smith Marsette
After showing out for the Kansas City Chiefs during their preseason engagements, Ihmir Smith-Marsette thought he'd done enough to make the 53-man roster. The explosive playmaker did end up making the grade, just not where he thought.
The Carolina Panthers got in before anyone else, trading for Smith-Marsette before his release. This cost nothing more than a seventh-round pick swap for a player with undoubted promise just waiting for the right spot.
Smith-Marsette found chances limited aside from returning kicks under Frank Reich. The former fifth-round selection out of Iowa got the chance to showcase his talent once Thomas Brown got a little more creative after the head coach became surplus to requirements. It was a small sample size, but his production caught fans' attention.
When speaking to FanSided at Radio Row in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl, Smith-Marsette declared his desire to stick around. He's a restricted free agent, which means the Panthers could tender him and match any offer that comes in from elsewhere.
This is a tricky predicament for Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis to navigate. Keeping Smith-Marsette around - even on a short-term deal - would allow him to carve a bigger role for himself within Dave Canales' offense. He's an elusive, versatile piece that is ready to take that next step. Having previous chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young also helps.