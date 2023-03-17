4 Panthers free agents who must be re-signed after D'Onta Foreman loss
Sam Franklin - Carolina Panthers DB
The Carolina Panthers weren't going to let Sam Franklin leave without a fight. After the core special teamer enjoyed the best campaign of his professional career by a considerable margin in 2022, those in power took the necessary precautions by tendering the player to a one-year deal worth $2.62 million.
While this is something another team could match, all signs point to Frankin remaining with the Panthers next season. One that could bring about further improvements and even see the former undrafted free-agent feature on the defensive rotation given Ejiro Evero's preference for nickel packages in his 3-4 base scheme.
However, the Panthers would be wise to give Franklin a long-term extension at some stage this offseason. Something that provides the one-time Temple star with some well-deserved financial security along the way.
Franklin deserves credit for carving out a premium role for himself within an underappreciated element of NFL play. Many deem core special teamers as replaceable, but one doesn't have to look too far to see what complications can emerge without proven performers in this discipline.
That's why Franklin is a key cog. And that's why he should get a long-term deal despite being tendered.