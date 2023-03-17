4 Panthers free agents who must be re-signed after D'Onta Foreman loss
Cory Littleton - Carolina Panthers LB
It's been a busy period of free agency for the Carolina Panthers early on. However, their linebacking options remain relatively weak in terms of depth and this is something that must be addressed in order for Ejiro Evero to hit the ground running.
Shaq Thompson sticking around on what appears to be a highly confidential restructured deal with no details released days after is positive news. Vonn Bell's arrival leaves Jeremy Chinn free to move closer to the line of scrimmage, which is another major plus and something that can bring significant rewards.
There is also the potential growth of Brandon Smith in Year 2 to consider. But re-signing Cory Littleton once the market dies down should also be considered given his prowess in coverage.
This would have to be a team-friendly deal and of all the possibilities on the list, it's one the Panthers could probably afford to lose. But every team needs solid depth, which Littleton provided last season en route to a creditable 72.2 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Of course, adding to the linebacking room via the 2023 NFL Draft is a strong possibility. But the Panthers must spend their six selections wisely after making their play for a franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall.