4 Carolina Panthers who can help themselves most at 2024 training camp
By Luke Gray
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers K
One of the stranger stories that emanated from the Carolina Panthers' early offseason workouts surrounded veteran kicker Eddy Pineiro. After a solid if not spectacular season in 2023, he was absent until the team throughout the voluntary portion of sessions before deciding to show up for their mandatory minicamp.
Pineiro skipped organized team activities as he looked for a new contract from the Panthers. The former Florida man is due to make $2.5 million next season, which would rank him 21st amongst kickers. It's not chump change, but the player reportedly feels like he's deserving of a longer-term commitment despite some erratic form since joining the ranks.
The Miami Sunset High School product has the third-highest field goal percentage in NFL history of players with at least 100 attempts. Pineiro is looking to improve on that number in 2024, but his decision to stay away means his roster spot isn't guaranteed by any stretch of the imagination.
In the absence of Pineiro, undrafted free agent rookie Harrison Mevis got the opportunity to shine as Carolina's primary kicking option. The former Missouri Tiger impressed during drills, giving the coaching staff plenty to think about heading into camp.
During practices open to the media, Mevis was perfect every day. He ended Carolina's minicamp with a 4-4 showing with a long of 57 yards as Pineiro watched on.
This will be a competition to watch closely when it gets down to camp. It t seems the pendulum is swinging in Mevis’ favor.
Mevis has age and leg strength on his side. Not to mention if the Panthers move on from Pinero, they would save $1.85 million against the salary cap to better spend elsewhere.
The first-year pro - who kicked an SEC record 61-yard field goal last season - has a real chance to win the job as a rookie. Pineiro will fight him every step of the way, so it'll be fascinating to see how things shake out.