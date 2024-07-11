4 Carolina Panthers who can help themselves most at 2024 training camp
By Luke Gray
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
Jonathan Mingo has become somewhat of a forgotten man this offseason for the Carolina Panthers. Just a year after being drafted in the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft, it seems the former Ole Miss man has started to slide down the depth chart after a rookie campaign that showed little promise.
The Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson and selected Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. This showed exactly what this new staff thought of the team's wide receiver options season. Dave Canales has no sentimental attachment to any player. He just wants the team to grow. Anyone not pulling their weight will be demoted or cast aside entirely.
Before landing on injured reserve, Mingo started 14 of the 15 games. He brought in 43 receptions from 85 targets for 413 receiving yards and no touchdowns. But it was his subpar route running and seeming lack of effort on some plays that drew the ire of fans.
It was clear to anyone watching that Mingo was not ready to be a starter right out of the gate. He was thrust into these responsibilities thanks to the lack of legitimate options at Carolina's disposal. With the likes of Legette, Johnson, and Adam Thielen above Mingo in the current pecking order, it could see a reduced role for the player.
With less pressure on Mingo heading into Year 2, this could work in his favor. Still, the player must show enough in camp to secure his place on the roster. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Terrace Marshall Jr., and the impressive undrafted free agent Jalen Coker are all waiting in the wings for more reps if he cannot raise performance levels.
The long-term plan will be to have Mingo as the long-term starter opposite Legette for quarterback Bryce Young. Improvement is certainly needed during Carolina's upcoming training camp for this dream to become a reality moving forward.