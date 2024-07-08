4 Carolina Panthers holdovers who could be cut after 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Nash Jensen - Carolina Panthers OL
Watching rookie quarterback Bryce Young get pounded into oblivion behind his woeful offensive line was an ongoing frustration during the 2023 campaign. The Carolina Panthers cannot afford something similar to occur this time around. Thankfully for everyone associated with the franchise, this concerning predicament didn't go unnoticed by general manager Dan Morgan.
Morgan invested around Young in pursuit of better production in 2024. This started in the trenches, spending big money to land Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to become Carolina's new starting offensive guard tandem. They had to pay a heavy price, but it'll be worth it if the former Alabama star gets additional time in the pocket to go through his progressions.
Dave Canales is making things easier for his linemen. He's going to run the football heavily and implement blocking concepts more suited to their strengths. The Panthers' starting five looks set. Depth improved thanks to Brady Christensen's demotion and Yosh Nijman's arrival in free agency. Anyone looking to attain a roster spot needs to impress when camp arrives to cement their status.
That'll be difficult with raised competition and expectations from the coaching staff. Nash Jensen has his work cut out, but the former undrafted free agent might also fancy his chances of making an impression with some extra experience under his belt.
Jensen got more than he bargained for in terms of playing time last season. Injuries contributed significantly to that, but turning out in 40 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps from 11 games - five of which he started - was a positive step in his development.
That's the good news. The bad news centered on Jensen's lackluster production. Not entirely unexpected for someone making their way with no previous knowledge of the NFL to call upon, but it was disappointing nonetheless.
The North Dakota State product gave up one sack and conceded one penalty from 302 snaps. Jensen looked flustered more often than not and couldn't impact proceedings from a run-blocking capacity. His 34.7 grade from Pro Football Focus represents another strong indicator of how much hard work is ahead.
Unless Jensen makes a monumental leap forward, he could be looking for alternative employment.