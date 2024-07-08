4 Carolina Panthers holdovers who could be cut after 2024 camp
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Dan Morgan was part of the previous regime. But looking at the moves made since getting promoted to the general manager role, it's clear he didn't think much of Scott Fitterer's roster construction.
The Carolina Panthers released several established veterans - some after just one season. Morgan's ruthlessness and willingness to take short-term financial hits were praised. Whether it has a positive impact remains to be seen, but something drastic was needed after things spiraled out of control in 2023.
Despite the Panthers removing most who Morgan thought weren't pulling their weight, one underperforming veteran got a reprieve. Miles Sanders is still around after an indifferent first season with the Panthers. It's a big vote of confidence from those in power, but that doesn't detract from the hard work awaiting him throughout the summer.
Sanders looks focused and ready to re-establish himself. The former second-round selection has the talent to become more threatening - especially given Dave Canales' clear intent to make the Panthers a run-first operation. Morgan wasn't going to wait around on the off chance he raised his performance levels accordingly.
The Panthers made a bold trade up to No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft for Jonathon Brooks. He's dealing with an ACL tear recovery right now, but expect him to feature heavily once given the all-clear. This has the makings of a productive tandem with Chuba Hubbard, who is highly motivated to keep his No. 1 spot in a contract year.
Couple this with the presence of Rashaad Penny and Raheem Blackshear re-signing a one-year deal, Sanders' margin for error goes from slim to non-existent. It doesn't make much financial sense to cut the Penn State product, but that didn't stop Morgan from parting ways with the likes of Bradley Bozeman, Hayden Hurst, and Vonn Bell this offseason.
It would be a surprise if Sanders didn't make the team. But the need to impress at camp couldn't be more obvious.