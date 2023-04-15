4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft
Frank Reich - Carolina Panthers HC
It hasn't taken Frank Reich long to firmly establish himself within the Carolina Panthers. The head coach used his connections and David Tepper's vast wealth to form the best staff possible, which was matched by some eye-catching signings in free agency to further raise expectations.
Reich is a respected figure around the league, which obviously convinced Tepper to take a chance on an offensive way of thinking for the first time in franchise history. But the pressure is firmly on him to put all his expert knowledge to good use and find the correct quarterback from No. 1 overall.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, there is a difference of opinion between Reich and Tepper as to who should be the pick. The coach wants C.J. Stroud, while the owner is eager to swing for the fences with Bryce Young.
Others will also have a leading voice and Reich stated recently that he would bow to the consensus if it was necessary. But aside from general manager Scott Fitterer, the coach normally carries the can if things don't turn out as anticipated, so the decision should be theirs above all else.
Reich and the coaching staff he's assembled make this a phenomenal environment for any rookie signal-caller. With that being said, picking the wrong prospect from the college ranks is going to make things difficult for the Panthers to make immediate strides next season.