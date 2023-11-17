4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 11 vs. Cowboys
The heat is on...
By Dean Jones
Taylor Moton - Carolina Panthers OT
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers' offensive line is coming under fierce scrutiny. Those in power opted to waive starting left guard Calvin Throckmorton this week, who was the sacrificial lamb for the team's failings to generate the necessary protection for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
For all the criticism of this unit, Taylor Moton seems to get off relatively lightly. But considering he's one of the team's primary leaders and is set to count more than $29 million against the salary cap in 2024, he should be held to a higher standard.
Moton's consistency is better than most, but the bar is extremely low. The former second-round selection out of Western Michigan endured a rough outing in Week 10 against Montez Sweat, who was consistently able to generate pressure to make a mark following his trade from the Washington Commanders.
This cannot happen again versus a Dallas Cowboys pass rush that has no trouble victimizing inferior opposition. If Moton cannot hold his own - especially when coming up against Micah Parsons - it's not hard to see where the complications could arise.
According to Pro Football Focus, Moton's only conceded one sack this season. However, the pressure numbers are unacceptable considering the high standards he's set over previous seasons.