4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 12 at Titans
The pressure is building...
By Dean Jones
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
With the Tennessee Titans trotting out rookie quarterback Will Levis once again in Week 12, head coach Mike Vrabel will be doing everything in his power to make life easier for the second-round selection. That starts with running the football and relying heavily on All-Pro Derrick Henry to get the yards needed.
Henry's been a limited participant in practice this week. The bruising running back looks likely to take his place in the lineup, although this might come with some risk considering how ankle complications tend to flare up more than most.
If Henry does suit up and is healthy enough to accumulate a heavy workload, the Carolina Panthers must stack the box and clog up every hole possible. The last thing they need is the former Alabama stud getting to the second level given how hard he is to bring down in space.
Many occupying starting positions on the front seven have big responsibilities on their shoulders. None more so than Shy Tuttle, who needs to provide the anchor needed at the defensive line interior despite not being a genuine nose tackle.
Tuttle's tried to make the best out of a bad situation since he arrived from the New Orleans Saints in free agency. He's another square peg in a round hole, but that doesn't detract from the fact he cannot put a foot wrong in the face of such a high-caliber backfield presence.