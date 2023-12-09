4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 14 at Saints
The heat is on with landmark changes on the horizon once again...
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers find themselves firmly on the hot seat entering their Week 14 road game against the New Orleans Saints?
The Carolina Panthers are stumbling towards the end of 2023. It's been a disastrous campaign even by the team's extremely low standards under David Tepper's ownership, with fresh revelations this week painting the structural incompetence within the organization in a terrible light.
It's not easy for the players right now. They have to ignore the outside noise and focus on getting better. Easier said than done in this environment, but a certain level of professionalism must remain amid the turmoil.
This is a test of character for most. We'll find out more about how much fight remains within the Panthers this weekend during their typically tough divisional trip to the New Orleans Saints. Of course, this was the scene of previous interim head coach Steve Wilks' final game and win at the helm last season.
The pressure is on some to deliver for differing reasons. With this in mind, here are four Panthers players on the hot seat entering Week 14.
Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL
It's been an underwhelming first season for Shy Tuttle. The defensive lineman's being tasked with responsibilities he's unsuited for, but he'll have plenty of motivation this weekend going up against his old employers.
Tuttle was deemed surplus to requirements by the New Orleans Saints before free agency. A new deal didn't arrive thanks in no small part to their salary-cap situation, so the former Tennessee star will be eager to prove those decision-makers wrong this weekend.
If there was ever a time for Tuttle to show out, it's now. Something that would also boost his chances of prominent involvement under a new coaching regime in 2024.