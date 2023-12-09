4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 14 at Saints
The heat is on with landmark changes on the horizon once again...
By Dean Jones
Frankie Luvu - Carolina Panthers LB
Frankie Luvu has been one of the few shining lights for the Carolina Panthers this season. While most on the defense have succumbed to injury at one stage or another, the energetic linebacker's been a constant presence. More importantly, he's also performing at an extremely high level.
Being on the hot seat doesn't just mean status is in doubt. We also point out the players who are going to be counted upon more than most. That is exactly what the Panthers need from Luvu this weekend at the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints have a quarterback conundrum on their hands. Derek Carr is dealing with various injury ailments and is still in the NFL's concussion protocol. This means they'll be more reliant on the running game led by perennial Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara.
This is where Luvu comes in. He must be fully aware of where Kamara lines up at all times. He must react quickly to how a play develops and get to the contact point with ruthless efficiency.
Luvu is looking for a big payday once his current contract expires this offseason. Another dominant performance versus NFC South opposition will go a long way to cementing this, although it looks like a foregone conclusion if those in power had any sense.