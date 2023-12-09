4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 14 at Saints
The heat is on with landmark changes on the horizon once again...
By Dean Jones
Brian Burns - Carolina Panthers OLB
Brian Burns let his emotions get the better of him in Week 13 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It hasn't been disclosed what an opposing offensive lineman said to him during the opening exchanges. However, it was enough for the edge rusher to go on full tilt thereafter until he was ejected for throwing a punch.
Burns was apologetic in the game's immediate aftermath, which shows accountability. But the player has cut a frustrated figure for most of 2023 thanks to the team's failings and his sliding numbers.
The former first-round pick out of Florida State has officially become the primary focal point for opposing defenses. With very few other Carolina Panthers players able to make an impact from a pass-rushing perspective, nullifying Burns is a relatively simple objective to complete.
Whether Burns' current contract situation is adding to the frustration cannot be dismissed. The Panthers are heading towards the franchise tag after failing to do right by their best sack accumulator during the offseason. One could even forgive him for wanting out in the worst possible way looking at how things stand currently.
A big bounce-back game is needed from Burns at the New Orleans Saints. This is a rival he knows well and has enjoyed success against in the past, so another profitable outing could be in the offing if others also live up to their end of the bargain.