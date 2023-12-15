4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 15 vs. Falcons
By Dean Jones
Brian Burns - Carolina Panthers OLB
Brian Burns landed on this list last week after his ejection at the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, it was another frustrating afternoon for the edge rusher in Week 14 en route to one tackle for loss.
This has been the story of the season so far where Burns is concerned. He's cut a forlorn figure more often than not. He's not impacting games effectively as the focal point of opposing protection schemes. He's also currently dealing with an ankle issue that could be restricting his explosiveness.
Losing almost constantly is nothing new to Burns. He's experienced nothing but underachievement since joining the Panthers through no fault of his own. With no new contract confirmed as yet, rumors are swirling about whether a tag-and-trade situation might present itself as part of yet another Panthers' rebuild.
It's a contentious issue among the fanbase. The Panthers should arguably have taken the mammoth trade offer from the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Especially considering they've almost point-blank refused to pay Burns the going rate.
Whatever the future holds for Burns, he needs to start reminding people why he's widely regarded as one of the league's most dynamic pass-rushers. With the black helmets back in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons, it's a good place to start.
Derrick Brown has overtaken Burns as the Panthers' best player this season. That doesn't detract from his importance. But it's hard not to see Carolina struggling if the former first-round selection out of Florida State cannot wreak havoc on quarterback Desmond Ridder.