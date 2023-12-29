4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 17 at Jaguars
The pressure is on these Carolina Panthers players in Week 17...
By Dean Jones
D.J. Chark - Carolina Panthers WR
D.J. Chark is starting to show signs of life. His stunning catch on the final drive against the Houston Texans was swiftly followed by the best overall performance of the campaign last time out versus the Green Bay Packers. Keeping up this level of consistency is the next primary goal in pursuit of getting an extended stay beyond 2023.
Chark has been almost anonymous for most of the season. There's been the odd flash, but bland schematic concepts and a lack of will to get the football downfield meant it's been a fleeting contribution from the wide receiver up to now.
There should be some added incentive for Chark this week. Not only is there some newfound momentum to build upon, but the wideout is also going up against the organization that selected him at No. 61 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft,
Chark spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He went over 1,000 receiving yards once en route to a Pro Bowl distinction. Things tailed off thanks to injury complications, so the speedy outside presence will be looking to right a wrong versus his old employers.
If Chark can put together another impressive game, become influential at all three levels, and provide rookie quarterback Bryce Young with a primary weapon, the Carolina Panthers might be able to thrive. Especially considering Jacksonville is giving up 257.1 yards per game through the air - ranked No. 29 league-wide.