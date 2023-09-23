4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 3 at the Seahawks
The pressure is on these Carolina Panthers in Week 3.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers find themselves firmly on the hot seat heading into their challenging Week 3 encounter at the Seattle Seahawks?
The Carolina Panthers have the cards stacked against them in Week 3 during their trip to the Seattle Seahawks. Frank Reich's men are sitting at 0-2 and have multiple key individuals out through injury, including No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young thanks to an ankle complication sustained on Monday Night Football.
There's no point crying over spilled milk. The Panthers need to dust themselves off and collectively come together in the hope of kick-starting their campaign at the third time of asking.
While some among the fanbase are already pressing the panic button, there is a lot of football left. But any further failings will see the finger-pointing reach levels not seen since Matt Rhule was running the Panthers into the ground.
With that being said, here are four Panthers on the hot seat heading into Week 3 at Lumen Field.
Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL
It remains to be seen whether the Carolina Panthers move forward with Cade Mays at the right guard position once again. He was benched in favor of Calvin Throckmorton on Monday night versus the Saints, which is the latest concerning career trend surrounding a player that's officially facing an uncertain future.
The former sixth-round selection out of Tennessee looked like a prime candidate for extended playing time in the wake of Austin Corbett's injury this season. Things tailed off pretty dramatically as the summer progressed, so there is no room for error if the coaching staff gives Mays one final opportunity to prove his worth in an NFL regular season environment.