4 Carolina Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 3 at the Seahawks
The pressure is on these Carolina Panthers in Week 3.
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Two receptions. Six targets. Twenty-three receiving yards.
That is the output Terrace Marshall Jr. has put together so far during what was supposed to be his big breakout season with the Carolina Panthers.
Perhaps a more concerning number from Marshall's perspective is 37. This is the percentage of offensive snaps he was on the field on Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.
Considering the hype surrounding Marshall potentially filling the void left by D.J. Moore after he was traded to the Chicago Bears, it's extremely disappointing. Something that has to change in the not-too-distant future with the trade deadline looming large.
Marshall has the physical tools - that's not up for discussion. However, there are problems in terms of creating separation that continue to rear their ugly head and don't seem to be improving whatsoever.
If nothing progresses for Marshall - starting this weekend at the Seattle Seahawks - then one could easily be forgiven for labeling him another second-round draft bust for the Panthers. Something that could even see those in power cut their losses entirely in an attempt to get compensation back in return.
This is all about desire. How much does Marshall want to become a factor? Because what we've seen so far coupled with the coaching staff's usage are damning indictments of how things are currently unfolding.